NIMS: Last date extended for BPT, B.Sc (Nursing) Courses till Aug 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admission into BPT (Bachelor in Physiotherapy), B.Sc (Nursing) and B.Sc degree courses in paramedical allied health sciences courses for the year 2022, has been extended from August 1 to August 5 and submission of hard copy of the online applications from August 5 to August 9, according to Dean, NIMS, Dr S Rammurti.