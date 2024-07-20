Hyderabad: Singer, lyricist Jayaraj stable at NIMS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:09 PM

Hyderabad: Noted singer and lyricist Jayaraj who was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after suffering a brain stroke, is in a stable condition.

The well known singer, who is also the recipient of last year’s Kaloji Narayana Rao Award, was rushed to NIMS by his family members on Friday. After suffering brain stroke, Jayaraj had suffered paralysis/weakness in the right arm, leg and shoulder area.

A team of doctors from multiple disciplines led by neurology department of NIMS provided emergency treatment to the lyricist. Following the treatment, Jayaraj is in stable condition and has also regained control of his muscle movement that had triggered paralysis.

Senior doctors said that Jayaraj would be kept under observation for few more days before being discharged.