Mancherial: 26-year-old man consumes poison over prolonged illness, dies

He was shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet and then NIMS-H when his condition deteriorated; he breathed his last while undergoing treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 10:45 AM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 26-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, as he was depressed over prolonged illness, at Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector Gundeti Rajyavardhan said that Kundarapu Raghu, a carpenter of the village attempted to kill himself by consuming some pesticide at Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal on June 25 morning.

Raghu was immediately shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet and then NIMS-Hyderabad when his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at NIMS.

He was diagnosed with neurological and mental health problems for quite a long time. He was undergoing treatment, but was upset with his ailment. Raghu’s father Chandraiah lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered. Investigation is on.