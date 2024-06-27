Mancherial: 26-year-old man consumes poison over prolonged illness, dies

He was shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet and then NIMS-H when his condition deteriorated; he breathed his last while undergoing treatment
Mancherial: A 26-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, as he was depressed over prolonged illness, at Thallapet village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday.
Jannaram Sub-Inspector Gundeti Rajyavardhan said that Kundarapu Raghu, a carpenter of the village attempted to kill himself by consuming some pesticide at Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal on June 25 morning.
Raghu was immediately shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet and then NIMS-Hyderabad when his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at NIMS.
He was diagnosed with neurological and mental health problems for quite a long time. He was undergoing treatment, but was upset with his ailment. Raghu’s father Chandraiah lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered. Investigation is on.