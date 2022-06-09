Couple committed suicide in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:13 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Sangareddy: A couple was found hanging at their residence at Ram Nagar in Sangareddy town Wednesday night. They were Ch Srinath Reddy (32), and Ch Raghaveni Mallika (29).

While Srinath used to run a private finance company, Mallika was working as an HR professional in a Software Company in Kukatpally.

After seeing the couple hanging from the ceiling, the neighbours reportedly broke opened the doors and shifted them to a private hospital in Sanagreddy where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. Meanwhile, the relatives suspect the financial issues could be a motive behind their decision to end their lives. The Sangareddy town Police have registered a case. The investiagation is on.