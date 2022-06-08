Hyderabad: People throng fish markets on Mrigasira Karthi

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: It was all about seafood on Wednesday as the city observed Mrigasira Karthi.

Also, the belief that consuming fish cures breathing disorders on the day, saw people thronging fish markets in different parts of the city including the ones at Ram Nagar, Begum Bazaar and Balkampet. Apart from these three big fish markets, retail stores selling fish saw brisk sales while fish stalls in different parts of the city set up on pavements also witnessed more crowds.

Rohu, Korra Matta (Korameenu), Bocha, Grass Carp (Gaddi Chepa) and Tilapia were the fish species that were in great demand on Wednesday. While Bocha, Rohu and Gaddi Chepa was sold at Rs.100 to Rs.120 per kg, the price of Korra Matta ranged between Rs.300 to Rs.400 per kg.

The condition of the Ram Nagar Fish Market was much the same with scores of people thronging the market and coming out with bags stocked with fish. Vendors at this market said usually the highest quantity of fish was sold on Sunday compared to the other days in the week, but on Wednesday, the footfall doubled due to Mrigasira Karthi.

“The footfall is very high today compared to Sundays or any other festival day. The sales are good but the selling price is low,” said C Balchander from New Sagar Fish Agency, Ram Nagar. Another vendor said the demand for fish had scaled up since Tuesday itself.

“Many people purchased fish a day before Mrigasira Karthi. The average selling price of the fish per kg was more on Tuesday compared to Wednesday,” said Sandri Vijay selling Bocha at the Ram Nagar Fish Market.

Customers at fish markets expressed their belief in Mrigasira Karthi and said eating fish on this occasion was an age-old practice.

“Every year we eat fish on this day. There is a belief that consuming fish on this day keeps people healthy,” said B Kranti at Ram Nagar Fish Market.

Another customer said every year he ate fish on this occasion. “Even if I am out of the city, I make sure I eat fish on Mrigasira Karthi. I strongly believe in this tradiational practice which cures breathing disorders and I want my coming generations to follow it and take this ritual forward,” said B Srikanth at the Ram Nagar fish market.