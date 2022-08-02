Couple ends life over family disputes in Asifabad

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Worried over the addiction of her husband to liquor, a woman ended her life by jumping into a pond and after coming to know about her suicide, the husband too jumped into the same pond to commit suicide.

This sad incident was reported form Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Tuesday. The couple Pale Santosh (35) and Manga (30) had an argument over the former’s addiction to liquor and in a fit of rage Manga rushed to the tank and jumped into water.

Worried over the consequences, Santosh too rushed to the tank and jumped into it. The two bodies were later fished out. Police investigation is on.