Couple gets jailed for raping minor girl in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Adilabad: A special court dealing with POCSO cases on Wednesday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment and his wife to three years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl at Buthayi village in Ichoda mandal five years ago.

POCSO court Judge D Madhavi Krishna pronounced the verdict, awarding imprisonment to the couple Murkute Balaji (33) and his wife Rekha after finding the two guilty in the offence reported in April 2017. She examined evidence and cross-examined nine witnesses produced before the court by public prosecutor Ramana Reddy.

Balaji was booked for raping a 14-year-old daily wage farm labourer by taking her to their native place in Maharashtra, under the pretext of offering work. Rekha provided drugged rice to the victim and helped her husband in raping her. She then gave the victim Rs.1,000 for travel expenses. Echoda police booked a case and took up investigation.