Man rapes step-daughters in Dubbaka, booked under POCSO

Siddipet: A man, who allegedly raped his two step-daughters multiple times in the absence of their mother, is on the run after the police were alerted by neighbours.

According to the Dubbaka Police, the mother of the two victims, had married a man three years ago after her first husband died a few years ago. The couple, along with the woman’s two daughters, was living in Dubbaka town since then. Since the mother was going to work leaving behind the two daughters, both aged below 10 years, at home, the man reportedly began sexually exploiting them.

On Sunday morning too, he attempted to rape them and they raised an alarm, following which neighbours came running in. The man fled the scene, after which the neighbours called in the police.

Inspector Munnuri Krishna said the girls had told the police that their stepfather had exploited them sexually many times. Both the victims were sent to hospital for medical examination, while the police have launched efforts to nab the man, who is absconding.

A case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him following a complaint lodged by the mother of the victims.