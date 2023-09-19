| Couple On Morning Walk Die In Hit And Run Case In Nalgonda

A couple, who were on a morning walk, were killed on the spot by a speeding vehicle near Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 AM, Tue - 19 September 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A couple, who were on a morning walk, were killed on the spot by a speeding vehicle near Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir at Panagal in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were Orsu Vishnu Murthi and his wife Swapna from Panagal.

According to the police, the couple died when an unidentified vehicle hit and sped off when they were walking along the roadside near the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir. Vishnu Murthi was a contract lecturer of Nagarjuna Degree College at Nalgonda. The bodies were shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) of Nalgonda for autopsy.

Nalgonda rural police filed a case and took up investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the hit and run incident.