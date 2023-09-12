No shortage of fertilizers in Nalgonda, Suryapet: District Collectors

District Collector RV Karnan said on Monday that there was no shortage of fertilizers in Nalgonda district.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 04:44 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Nalgonda district Collector R V Karnan was interacting with the farmers at PACS center of Shaligowraram in the district on Monday

Inspecting the office of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Shaligiwraram, he said sufficient stocks of fertilizers were available in the district and there was no chance of a shortage. He suggested farmers to avoid over usage of fertilizers, which could impact the yield and fertility of soil.

When he asked farmers about the supply of fertilizers, they replied they had no problems in getting fertilizers. He also enquired with the farmers on their crop patterns and whether they were getting Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Suryapet district Collector S Venkat Rao instructed officials not to leave any chance for a shortage of fertilizers as stocks of 1900 metric tons of fertilizers were available in the district. Reviewing the availability of fertilizers in the district with the officials of agriculture and market department officials in the district collectorate, he made it clear that farmers should not face any problem in getting fertilizers, particularly Urea for the monsoon crop season. He said that 1900 metric tons of fertilizers were supplied to 55 agriculture cooperative society and same quantity of the fertilizers was available with them, which would be supplied to the farmers. He asked the farmers not to believe rumours on shortage of fertilizers.