Fire breaks out in Government General Hospital in Nalgonda

Published Date - 10:07 AM, Mon - 11 September 23

Nalgonda: Panic struck mothers and their attenders, who ran out of the Mother and Child wing of the Government General Hospital here along with their babies after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday.

The fire broke out in the store room of the building, reportedly due to a short circuit. As the thick smoke spread to the wards in the hospital, women ran out of the building along with their children.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted by the hospital officials and brought the fire under control.

No one was injured in the incident.