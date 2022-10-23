Congress issues show cause notice to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s statement that the Congress was set to lose in the Munugode bypoll, the Congress high command has issued a show cause notice to the MP seeking an explanation and why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The Bhongir MP’s reported phone call to one Congress leader, Jabbar Bhai, seeking support to the BJP’s Munugode candidate and his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, had gone viral on social media.

Finding fault with the MP, AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar issued a show cause notice on Saturday and sought a reply in 10 days.

Despite being a star campaigner for the Congress party, Venkat Reddy is not campaigning for the party in Munugode. This apart, the MP reportedly told his followers that the Congress would not win the elections even if he campaigned in the constituency.