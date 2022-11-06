Munugode bypoll: I faced two ruling parties, says Palvai Sravanthi

(File Photo) Congress candidate for the Munugode by-elections Palvai Sravanthi on Sunday said she had faced candidates of two ruling parties in the election.

Speaking to the media at the counting center after completion of counting of votes, Sravanthi said she would respect the verdict of people of Munugode.

Misuse of power and money had dominated the by-poll. She said her defeat in the by-polls had different factors. She had faced two ruling parties, ie BJP at the Centre and the TRS in the State, campaigning against her.

She would soon announce her future course of action, she added.