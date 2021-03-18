Covid-19: 278 new cases and three fatalities in Telangana

A total of 111 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,98,120 with a recovery rate of 98.69 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 278 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,662 while the total number of positive cases is 3,02,047. As on Wednesday, there were 2,265 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 111 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,98,120 with a recovery rate of 98.69 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.4 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 59,905 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 542 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 94,19,677 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3,02,047 have tested positive and 2,98,120 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 28 from Adilabad, five from Bhadradri, 35 from areas under GHMC, seven from Jagtiyal, five Jangaon, two each from Bhupalpally and Gadwal, six from Kamareddy, 10 from Karimnagar, nine from Khammam, four from Asifabad, eight from Mahabubnagar, one from Mahabubabad, 10 from Mancherial, five from Medak, 21 from Medchal Malkajgiri, two from Mulugu, three from Nagarkurnool, 10 from Nalgonda, two from Narayanpet, 24 from Nirmal, eight from Nizamabad, four from Peddapalli, nine from Siricilla, 12 from Rangareddy, 10 from Sangareddy, six from Siddipet, four from Suryapet, eight from Vikarabad, five from Wanaparthy, two from Warangal Rural, seven Warangal Urban and four from Yadadri.

