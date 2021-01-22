Covid-19: Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across Telangana

On the fifth day i.e. on Friday, authorities had set a target of administering the Covid vaccine to 28,433 healthcare workers out of which 12,944 were inoculated

Hyderabad: The health department has completed administration of Covid vaccination for over 1 lakh healthcare workers across Telangana.

On Friday, while the percentage of healthcare workers who were vaccinated was 45.5, the total number of beneficiaries who have received the vaccine so far during the course of the five-day vaccination drive has reached 1,10,248.

On the fifth day i.e. on Friday, authorities had set a target of administering the Covid vaccine to 28,433 healthcare workers out of which 12,944 were inoculated. The total percentage beneficiaries who have received vaccination so far is 64 per cent.

“Five healthcare workers reported minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) and all are in stable condition. No severe AEFIs have been reported on Friday. From Monday, we will start vaccinating private healthcare workers from across the State,” Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said.

