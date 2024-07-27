Four kilos of gold stolen from man travelling on Hyderabad-Mumbai bus

The theft is suspected to have been committed when the bus was stopped at Kohinoor dhaba along the Mumbai-Hyderabad highway at Satvar village under Chiragpally police station limits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: Unidentified persons stole four kilograms of gold ornaments from a bus while a man was taking the ornaments to Mumbai from Hyderabad on Friday night.

The theft is suspected to have been committed when the bus was stopped at Kohinoor dhaba along the Mumbai-Hyderabad highway at Satvar village under Chiragpally police station limits. Ashish, an employee of a Mumbai-based jewellery company, lodged a complaint at Chiragpally police station, according to which he had got off the bus at the dhaba to have tea keeping the bag containing the jewellery inside the bus. When he returned, he could not find the bag.

The police have constituted two special teams to crack the case. While one team was sent to Mumbai, another team was sent to Hyderabad to investigate the incident. Ashish regularly travels between Hyderabad and Mumbai carrying ornaments, Zaheerabad DSP Rammohan Reddy, Zaheerabad Inspector Shivalinga and Chiragpally SI Rajendra Reddy were investigating.