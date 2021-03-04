COVID-19 vaccination: 21,207 inoculated in Telangana

In 171 State-run vaccination centres, the authorities targeted 9,378 individuals out of which 8,986 were inoculated while in 162 vaccine centres in private hospitals.

Hyderabad: A total of 21,207 individuals above 60 years and those between 45 years and 59 years with comorbidities in Telangana were vaccinated in the Covid vaccination drive for priority age groups, on Thursday.

In 171 State-run vaccination centres, the authorities targeted 9,378 individuals out of which 8,986 were inoculated while in 162 vaccine centres in private hospitals, 12,221 individuals out of the targeted 13,274 were vaccinated.

Since the launch of the Covid vaccination drive for priority age groups on Monday, there has been a gradual increase in the number of individuals receiving the vaccines. So far in four days, 49,762 individuals from the priority age groups got themselves vaccinated in Telangana.

The total number of individuals including healthcare and frontline workers, senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions who received the first dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana is 5,05,542.

