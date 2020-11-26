Covid norms must during campaigning: Telangana SEC

SEC said during door-to-door campaign not more than five followers including the candidate, excluding security personnel if any, are advised to participate

Hyderabad: Telangana State Election Commission on Thursday appealed to all political parties and candidates to ensure Covid-19 related precautions like face masks, sanitisers, maintaining social distancing etc., during campaigning.

The SEC said during door-to-door campaign not more than five followers including the candidate, excluding security personnel if any, are advised to participate. All participants during road shows, rallies and public meetings, must wear facemasks, avoid huge gathering and sanitize hands regularly.

Meanwhile, GHMC election authority and Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said all eligible voters applying online for postal ballot need not pay any amount towards postage stamp while sending the cover containing postal ballot to the returning officer concerned.

This is applicable to voters who are employees on election duty, service voters, PwD voters, electors above 80 years, Covid-19 positive candidates.

“The GHMC will pay the expenses for the same to the Postal Department through BNPL account No.2019 bearing customer ID: 6000014601. The said BNPL account and customer ID will be displayed on the relevant cover containing postal ballot. If not, the voter may manually write the said BNPL account number and Customer ID as mentioned above the envelop and drop the same in the nearest post office without affixing any postage stamp,” he said, adding that voters can franchise their vote free of cost through postal ballot system.

