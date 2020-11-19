Covid restrictions, GHMC elections cast shadow over HCA AGM

The HCA has yet to get the green signal for the AGM either from the State government or the police

By | Published: 11:14 pm 5:40 pm

Hyderabad: Even as pandemic restrictions loom large, the sudden announcement of GHMC elections, to be held on December 1, has now cast a doubt whether Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be able to conduct the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 29 at Uppal Stadium.

The HCA has yet to get the green signal for the AGM either from the State government or the police. With over 200 members to attend the AGM, the question is will the association get the nod to hold the meeting under these circumstances? The November 6 Apex Council had agreed for the AGM and now with elections around the corner in the city, getting a police clearance is very much in doubt.

Meanwhile, association president Mohammed Azharuddin wrote to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat for seeking permission to conduct the AGM. He said he was aware of the Epidemic and the Disaster Management Act is still in force which restricts entry of more than 100 persons.

He told the Commissioner that there could be an attendance of over 230 members and so he sought his clearance whether the AGM can be conducted and SOPs if any need to be followed.

However, there is much storm brewing over the AGM and over the recent announcement of the commencement of the new season’s league matches. In yet fresh salvo fired against the Apex Council members, Azharuddin has fired a letter to the club secretaries expressing his concern over the league matches.

He said: “We are in the midst of a global pandemic which stopped even a mega event like the IPL from being conducted in India. It was in this background that the Apex Council decided in principle to conduct the league matches with conditions to ensure that (a) we don’t violate law (b) we don’t put the health of the players, umpires, secretaries & others in danger.

Azharuddin feels the Apex Council have been in haste to conduct the league matches. “Over the past few days, I see an untimely & unwanted haste to selectively start the league season throwing all norms to wind.’’

He added that there is no clarity on government permissions obtained to conduct these matches and also on the preventive and reactive steps in response to the pandemic.

He again reiterated the purpose of conducting these matches and what purpose will be achieved. “The answer is no. We don’t yet have a selection committee that can go and see the players perform. The selection committees can be finalised only in the AGM, which is planned on November 29 if we get the required permissions. Further, the BCCI hasn’t announced its domestic schedule. So, what’s the hurry?”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .