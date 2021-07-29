Covid: States urged not to be complacent as cases dip

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that while the decline in the number of cases is a matter of satisfaction, it should be noted that the absolute case numbers are still significantly high

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged States not to be complacent in implementing containment measures, despite the decline in the number of cases of Covid infections.

In a letter to all State Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that while the decline in the number of cases is a matter of satisfaction, it should be noted that the absolute case numbers are still significantly high. Therefore, there is no room for complacence and the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

The reproduction number of the virus (R) is hovering just below one but is high in some of the States. All efforts should be made to ensure that there is no increase in the ‘R’ factor and strictest possible measures should be taken in the districts that are still showing high positivity rates, he said.

In view of the upcoming festivals, there is need to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour in all crowded places. There should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid-19 i.e. testing, tracking, treating¸ vaccinating and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Home Secretary urged the Chief Secretaries to issue strict directions to districts and all other local authorities to take necessary measures for management of Covid-19. “The officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

The States were urged to issue clear orders making officers concerned responsible for ensuring that they implement Covid appropriate behaviour properly in districts.

