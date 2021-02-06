Covid vaccine administration for policemen begins in Telangana

DGP M Mahendar Reddy said there should not be any doubt about the vaccine as many people across the globe were administering it.

Hyderabad: After health care workers, the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to over 60,000 police personnel has started across the State on Saturday.

Speaking after taking Covisheild vaccine at an urban primary health centre in Tilak Nagar here, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said there should not be any doubt about the vaccine as many people across the globe were administering it.

People must voluntarily come forward to take the vaccine. From the senior officials to everyone in the department should take the vaccine, he said, adding the process would continue for the next four days and if necessary a request would be made with officials concerned to extend the process for the convenience of the staff in the department.

“Vaccination is completely a voluntary process. As it is 100 per cent safe, people can administer it,” he advised asking the police officials to allay fears among the people about the vaccine. After the outbreak of Covid-19 virus and subsequent implementation of lockdown, the police department played a crucial role in rendering services to people.

In coordination with the Medical and Health department along with other wings concerned, the police department instilled a sense of confidence among the people during lockdown. As a result, the department got recognition.

The police chief appreciated the medical and health department for rendering services to the people. Mahendar Reddy, who came to the health centre as an ordinary person, took the vaccine under the supervision of the doctors Deepthi Patel and Arshitha Reddy.

The doctors advised him to take another dose of vaccine after four weeks. After completing the vaccination process, Mahendar Reddy interacted with the health department officials about the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat took the vaccine at the Malkajgiri primary health care centre here. He took vaccine after inaugurating the vaccine administration at the health centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that those who received the vaccine should be under observation for 30 minutes. In case of any problem, they must rush to the nearest health centre. While there are 48 vaccination centers so far identified in Rachakonda limits, vaccination has started in 30 centers on Saturday and in the next four days everyone from Rachakonda will be vaccinated.

For each vaccination center in Rachakonda limits, a liaison officer was appointed and a WhatsApp group was also created with the medical and police officers concerned. Additional DCP (Administration) Shilpavalli is the unit nodal officer to coordinate and supervise the vaccination for all personnel in Rachakonda.

Bhagwat urged everyone to take the vaccine without any fear and advised those with comorbidities to take on doctor’s advice. He appreciated the arrangements made at the health centre and instructed the Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned to ensure that all police personnel who got vaccinated be given snacks or fruits along with ORS sachets at the centre itself.

Medchal-Malkajgiri District Medical and Health Officer K Mallikarjun stated that nearly 1500 frontline officers were being vaccinated in the vaccination centers in the district. He said that in case of any medical emergency post vaccination, the medical team and an ambulance parked at the vaccination centers can be reached to shift the person for further medical care.

