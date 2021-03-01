Covid vaccine safe and secure, assures Eatala  

Minister who kickstarted the third phase of vaccination programme at Huzurabad area hospital, got vaccinated himself

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday assured that people need not to worry about the safety of Covid-19 vaccine which was being administered to the people across the world. He said the Union government was supplying the same vaccine to the people of the country.

“It is safe and secure for all people. They can register their names and get the vaccination. People need not hurry for the vaccine as it will be administered to each and every person in the country,” he said.

The Minister who kickstarted the third phase of vaccination programme at Huzurabad area hospital, got vaccinated himself. He said that vaccination was done to doctors and other staff of both government and private hospitals in the first phase. In the second phase, the frontline workers like municipal, gram panchayat, police, revenue, and sanitation staff got vaccinated. People above the age of 60 years as well as the persons above the age of 45 having comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetic, kidney, BP and others would also be given the vaccine in the third phase.

Speaking about the second wave of Coronavirus, Rajender made it clear that there was no second wave of Coronavirus in Telangana State. He said the virus has gradually been reduced and there was no incident of aggravation of the virus in the State.

The Minister asked the officials to make the vaccine available in all government hospitals including primary health centers, secondary care hospitals, area hospitals, community health centers, district hospitals and tertiary care hospitals. Vaccine would also be given in private hospitals which have Aarogyasri and Employees Health Scheme facilities.

The Union government had fixed a price of Rs 150 for a single dose of vaccine and Rs 100 towards service charge. However, the Centre had decided to provide Covid-19 vaccine at free of cost in the government hospitals following the Telangana government’s request.

