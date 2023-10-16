Cow smuggler arrested after encounter

The police fired at the smugglers in self-defence, in which one was injured.

By PTI Updated On - 04:49 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Meerut: An alleged cow smuggler was arrested in Meerut after an encounter which left him injured, police said on Monday. The alleged smuggler’s two aides were also arrested, and two country-made pistols, ammunition and a motorcycle were seized from them in the district’s Sardhana area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, acting on a tip-off, police reached a bridge near Jalalpur village. When a motorcycle came near the bridge, the police asked the motorcyclists to stop.

But the two pillion riders started firing at the police and the bullet hit the police jeep, the SSP said.

The police fired at the smugglers in self-defence, in which one was injured, the SSP added .

The injured accused has been identified as Billu, who was sent to a community health centre in Sardhana, while the other arrested accused are Pappu and Sonu, police said.

According to police, Billu, Pappu and Sonu are residents of Meerut district.

A case has been registered against them under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

SHO of Sardhana police station Ramakant Pachauri said the arrested accused used to smuggle stray cows by catching them and then slaughtering them. After this, they used to supply them to Delhi and other nearby areas.