CP DS Chauhan felicitates T’gana mountaineer for scaling Mount Kosciusko

07:48 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, felicitated mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant Naik for scaling Mount Kosciusko in Australia at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Neredmet, Secunderabad.

Upon conquering the mountain, Naik unfurled the national flag and presented a picture of DS Chauhan.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP pledged unwavering support for diligent sportspersons and wished Naik success in scaling numerous more mountains, bringing pride to Telangana and India.

Mount Kosciuszko stands as Australia’s highest peak, adding to Naik’s repertoire that includes Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh, among others.