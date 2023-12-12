CP DS Chauhan felicitates T’gana mountaineer for scaling Mount Kosciusko

Upon conquering the mountain, Naik unfurled the national flag and presented a picture of DS Chauhan.
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, felicitated mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant Naik for scaling Mount Kosciusko in Australia at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Neredmet, Secunderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, the CP pledged unwavering support for diligent sportspersons and wished Naik success in scaling numerous more mountains, bringing pride to Telangana and India.
Mount Kosciuszko stands as Australia’s highest peak, adding to Naik’s repertoire that includes Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh, among others.
#CP_Rachakonda Sri. #DS_Chauhan_IPS, felicitated young mountaineer Bhukya Yashwant Naik, who recently mounted Australia's highest mountain, #Mount_Koshiasco and wished him more success.#RachakondaPolice pic.twitter.com/Lzz9tjLoyJ
— Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) December 11, 2023