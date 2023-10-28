Rachakonda CP dismisses constable on theft charges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, dismissed an armed reserve constable after he was caught by the Punjagutta police in connection with a theft and cheating case.

The constable Ballari Srikanth, along with two other persons had allegedly committed theft of Rs. 18.50 lakh from a cashier of a company at Punjagutta by claiming to be local police.

Srikanth and his accomplices had waylaid Pradeep and Shankar who were carrying Rs. 20 lakh in a bag and pretext of vehicle checking and took Pradeep into a car and after taking away Rs. 18.50 lakh from the bag dropped him. A case is registered at Punjagutta police station following a complaint made by the victim.

On receiving the information about the involvement of the constable in the case, Rachakonda CP issued orders dismissing the constable from the service. Srikanth works as driver for a officer working in Rachakonda and had used official car to carry out the heist.

Meanwhile the Punjagutta police investigating the case identified Srikanth and two other persons. While Srikanth and one of his accomplice was taken into custody efforts are on nab one more person who is involved in the case and is absconding.