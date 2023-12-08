Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan meets CM Revanth Reddy

During their interaction, he handed over a bouquet to the Chief Minister on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, met Telangana’s new CM, A Revanth Reddy, at the Telangana Secretariat.

During their interaction, he handed over a bouquet to the Chief Minister on Friday.

Also Read Rachakonda CP dismisses constable on theft charges

The official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle of Rachakonda Police shared a snapshot of DS Chauhan’s cordial meeting with the CM.