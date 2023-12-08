Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan meets CM Revanth Reddy

During their interaction, he handed over a bouquet to the Chief Minister on Friday.
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan, met Telangana’s new CM, A Revanth Reddy, at the Telangana Secretariat.
The official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle of Rachakonda Police shared a snapshot of DS Chauhan’s cordial meeting with the CM.
ఈరోజు తెలంగాణ సెక్రటేరియట్ లో #తెలంగాణ_గౌరవ_ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ అనుముల రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారిని #రాచకొండ_సీపీ డీఎస్ చౌహాన్ ఐపీఎస్ మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిసారు. #RachakondaPolice pic.twitter.com/7juYHH1hKR
— Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) December 8, 2023