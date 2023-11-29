Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:55 PM, Wed - 29 November 23
Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan assess poll preparations

Hyderabad: To ensure the seamless conduct of the Telangana Assembly polls and prevent any untoward incidents, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the EVM distribution centres at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium and CVR College in Ibrahimpatnam.

Addressing the occasion, along with LB Nagar Zone DCP Sai Sri  and other police officers, DS Chauhan affirmed that adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth progress of the elections.

