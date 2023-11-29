Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan assess poll preparations

He issued necessary instructions to the police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:55 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: To ensure the seamless conduct of the Telangana Assembly polls and prevent any untoward incidents, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the EVM distribution centres at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium and CVR College in Ibrahimpatnam.

Addressing the occasion, along with LB Nagar Zone DCP Sai Sri and other police officers, DS Chauhan affirmed that adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth progress of the elections.