Hyderabad: Senior IPS Officer DS Chauhan selected for Indian Police Medal

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the award to Chauhan at a function held on the occasion of Voters Day Celebration at JNTU.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Senior IPS Officer and Commissioner for Civil Supplies DS Chauhan bagged two awards on Thursday. Chauhan was selected for the prestigious Indian Police Medal announced by the Centre every year on the occasion of Republic Day.

In addition to this, he was also awarded the Best Electoral Practices Award (2024). He was selected for this award by the Election Commission for the smooth and efficient conduct of the Legislative Assembly elections as Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

