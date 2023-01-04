CPI demands withdrawal of Electricity Regulations 2005 amendment

The CPI State unit has warned that if the proposal was not immediately withdrawn the party would launch a mass movement against it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Opposing the union Power Ministry’s plan to implement automatic monthly revision in electricity tariffs by amending the Electricity Regulations 2005, the CPI State unit has warned that if the proposal was not immediately withdrawn the party would launch a mass movement against it.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, member of CPI Telangana State Secretariat ET Narasimha said that the Central Electricity Department amending the Electricity Regulations 2005 and issuing new regulations to pass the burden on the consumer’s monthly power bills on the pretext of rising fuel charges and electricity purchase prices for electricity production would put additional burden on consumers.

Low income households in the country spend a considerable share of their income on electricity bills and if the government allows the power utilities to pass the burden of fuel and power purchase charges on them it would overburden them, he said.