CPI MLA Sambasiva Rao: Congress must fulfill its poll promises

Speaking at a meeting in Sai Gardens, Nagrkurnool, where he was honored, Sambasivarao expressed the view that the primary goal of any political party should be the welfare of the people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao asserted that the Congress party in Telangana must fulfil all its poll promises.

He stated that the CPI aligned with the Congress party to serve as the voice for the underprivileged, emphasising that the CPI would not compromise when it comes to addressing the issues faced by the people.

Nagrkurnool MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy and MLC Damodar Reddy, also present at the meeting, made it clear that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is dedicated to addressing the concerns of the people and promoting the overall development of the state.