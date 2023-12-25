Tension at SCCL head office in Kothagudem as AITUC and CITU leaders stage protest

Updated On - 07:21 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Kothagudem: Mild tension prevailed at SCCL’s head office here on Monday as AITUC and CITU leaders staged protest against the police for acting in favour of Congress affiliated INTUC in campaigning for the recognised trade union election.

It was said that the local police have allowed the leaders of CPI affiliated AITUC and CPM affiliated CITU to enter into the head office stating that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was scheduled to visit the office to campaign for AITUC.

The leaders of AITUC and CITU entered into heated arguments with the police while some of them tried to push the main gate open. Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao arrived at the office and questioned why the police did not allow the Left wing unions to campaign in the office.

The MLA wanted to know who issued the orders to prevent the Left wing unions from campaigning. Meanwhile, the SCCL director (PA&W) N Balram and GM (personnel) K Basaiah came out of the office and tried to convince the protesting union leaders.

Balram said he was not aware that the Left unions were prevented from campaigning inside the head office and in a rather harsh manner admonished the police for not bringing the matter to his notice.

The police later allowed all unions to campaign inside the head office. Meanwhile, the minister Srinivas Reddy who campaigned for AITUC in Kothagudem said the Congress government was opposed to the privatisation of Singareni. He promised to provide 250 yards of house plot and Rs. 20 interest free loan to the workers to construct houses.

It would be ensured that the management pays the income tax and the interest levied on allowances. Policies and procedures for the preservation of the SCCL were being prepared.

Steps to prevent middlemen’s role in compassionate and dependent jobs would be taken, Srinivas Reddy said. He announced that December 23 would be declared as a holiday on the occasion of Singareni Day.

New underground mining would be started soon in the State. Educated workers would be given jobs for which they were qualified and suitable jobs would be provided to women workers.

The campaign for the elections concluded on Monday and the election was scheduled to be held on December 27.