CPI stages dharna in Warangal demanding abolition of Governor system

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretariat committee member, Takkalapalli Srinivas Rao has alleged that the Raj Bhavans in country had become BJP and RSS offices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

CPI stages dharna in Warangal demanding abolition of Governor posts on Thursday

Warangal: CPI cadres have staged a dharna at the Ambedkar Center in Kashibugga here on Thursday as a part of the CPI national committee’s call for nationwide protests for the abolition of the Governor posts.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretariat committee member, Takkalapalli Srinivas Rao has alleged that the Raj Bhavans in the country had become BJP and RSS offices and the Governors who were supposed to act constitutionally are acting as BJP leaders. “The Governors are even conspiring to overthrow the democratically elected state governments and form BJP governments,” he alleged.

“Governor of states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal have recently attempted to topple the state governments led by other parties. The Governors are working against the federal spirit created by the constitution. We are demanding the immediate abolition of the Governor system in the country,” he said.