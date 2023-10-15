CPI to leave Munugode to Congress, leaders see red

Cadre of CPI are seeing red over the party leadership's decision to leave the Munugode assembly constituency to the Congress

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 02:51 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Nalgonda: The leaders and cadre of CPI are seeing red over the party leadership’s decision to leave the Munugode assembly constituency to the Congress as part of a poll alliance with the Congress for the Assembly elections.

In the 2018 elections, CPI had announced Nellikanti Satyam as its candidate for the Munugode constituency. However, the party’s State committee suddenly decided to support the Congress candidate.

For the Munugode by-poll last year too, district and constituency leaders were in favour of a CPI candidate but the State committee decided to support the BRS candidate.

A CPI candidate had contested and won from the constituency in the five elections in 1985, 1989, 1994, 2004 and 2009. The party’s district leaders claim that that they have a 50,000 strong vote bank in the constituency.

On condition of anonymity, a CPI leader said the State committee had decided to hand over the constituency to the Congress to facilitate a senior party leader to get an opportunity from a constituency in Khammam district. This was not acceptable in the Communist party, he said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, CPI district secretary Nellikati Satyam said the party leaders and cadre from Munugode constituency had conveyed their strong displeasure over the decision of the State committee and were demanding the State committee to allow a party candidate to be fielded from the constituency.