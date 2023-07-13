Left parties eye two Assembly constituencies in Nalgonda

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

The Left parties have intensified activities in Miryalaguda and Munugode constituencies to prepare its cadre

Nalgonda: With an eye on two Assembly constituencies in the district to field its candidates in the next elections, the Left parties have intensified activities in Miryalaguda and Munugode constituencies to prepare its cadre.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which has substantial presence from the village level in Munugode, has been a deciding factor in victory of candidates in assembly elections since 2014 though it has not fielded its own candidates. The candidates of the particular party, which had an alliance with the CPI in the 2014, 2018 elections and the 2022 by-elections of Munugode have.

Earlier, CPI candidates had won from Munugode in the five legislative assembly elections of 1985, 1989, 1994, 2004 and 2009. The CPI is reportedly planning to field its candidate from Munugode if the party enters into an alliance with any other political party. If there is no alliance with other party, the CPI likely to field its candidate on its own, according to party sources.

Similarly, the CPI (M) too has reportedly decided to field Julakanti Ranga Reddy, who served as MLA for three terms, from Miryalaguda. CPI (M) candidates have won from the constituency in five legislative assembly elections ie 1978, 1985, 1994, 2004 and 2009.

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, at a public meeting at Miryalaguda in March this year, had said the party would field Ranga Reddy from Miryalaguda in the next elections and asked the people to vote for him. She had said that the party would stick to its decision even if there was an alliance with any other political party.

Speaking to Telangana Today, CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam said Munugode was a strong base for CPI in Nalgonda district. “We are focusing on Munugode to further strengthen the party,” he said.