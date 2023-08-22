Munugode pact was to defeat BJP, CM never “cheated” Left, says Kunamneni

CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao stated that his party has allied with BRS to counter the mutual opponent BJP in the Munugode by-poll. He also mentioned that the Chief Minister's list of 115 candidates was disclosed without any deception.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said on Tuesday that his party joined hands with BRS to defeat their common enemy BJP in the Munugode by-poll and that the Chief Minister had not “cheated” them while announcing the list of 115 candidates.

Speaking to the media before attending a joint meeting of CPI-CPI (M) State leaders, Sambasiva Rao said his party had supported the BRS candidate in the Munugode by-poll as they did not want the BJP to grow in the State. “Our aim was to keep BJP away from the State. Hence we supported the BRS candidate. The CM did not assure us anything,”he clarified.

Commenting on the Chief Minister announcing his party candidates list for the ensuing assembly polls and not allocating seats for CPI, Sambasiva Rao said his party never asked for seats, hence there was no question of the Chief Minister leaving some seats for them. “We have never asked the BRS leadership to join hands with us. If they had come forward to join hands with us, we would have considered,”he said.

The CPI secretary said his party was planning an alliance with the CPI (M) for the forthcoming assembly polls. “Both the parties are discussing the issue. Soon a decision will be taken,” he said.