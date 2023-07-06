CPI to stage protests against Centre across Warangal, Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit has decided to stage protests across Warangal and Hanamkonda on Friday and Saturday against the BJP-led union government’s failure in fulfilling the assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Act.

This is in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the State on Saturday. The BJP government was deliberately not setting up a coach factory at Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram, Tribal University and fulfilling many other promises made to Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said protests would be staged during the Prime Minister’s visit with black flags. The BJP-led union government was betraying the people of Telangana by setting up a periodic overhauling centre at Kazipet against the earlier promise of establishing a coach factory, he said.

This apart, measures were being taken to privatize Singareni and other public sector undertakings. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should continue his fight against the BJP and the CPI would extend all support, he said.