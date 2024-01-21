CPI urges Congress to allocate one Lok Sabha seat: Kunamneni

State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said party was expecting Congress to allocate either Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Peddapalli or Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat as part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Published Date - 21 January 2024

Warangal: CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said he was expecting Congress to allocate one Parliamentary seat to his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party workers of the Warangal Parliamentary constituency here on Sunday, Kunamneni said his party was expecting Congress to allocate either Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Peddapalli or Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat as part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. “We expect Congress to follow the principle of alliance and allocate a Parliamentary seat to us. We are asking for anyone of the four parliament seats,”he said.