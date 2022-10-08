CPI urges Modi to set up steel plant at Bayyaram

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s statement that there was no feasibility for establishment of a steel plant at Bayyaram, CPI state secretary K Sambasiva Rao on Saturday made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to set up the steel plant at the earliest at Bayyaram.

He warned that if the demand to set up a steel plant at Bayyaram was not met, the people of Telangana would be forced to take up an agitation to exert pressure on the centre to consider their demand.

In a letter to Modi, Sambasiva Rao pointed out that establishment of steel plant at Bayyaram was incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 and it was the duty of his government to fulfill it. He reminded the Prime Minister that the BJP, which had supported the Reoranisation Bill in the parliament, had promised to fulfill all the demands of Telangana.

The CPI state secretary recalled that in 2017, during his visit to to Palvancha town, the then Union Minister for Steel and Mines Birendhar had assured that Bayyaram steel plant issue would be taken up shortly and that sanction for the steel plant would be accorded, but so far, nothing was done in that direction.

The CPI leader said Kishan Reddy’s statement was nothing but deceiving the people of Telangana.