CPI slams Centre on power bill and farms laws

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Accusing the Centre of hatching conspiracies to implement the Central Electricity Bill and the three farm laws through backdoor politics, the CPI State unit said the notification to facilitate power supply through private companies’ discoms was part of this game plan.

The union Government was exerting pressure on State governments to purchase power from private companies. It had also written to State governments not to take up procurement of grains, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he said the Centre was trying to hand over the agricultural sector to corporate giants by stating that procurement of grains and godowns operations was not in the State government’s purview.

“All such attempts of the union Government will be opposed by fighting fiercely” Sambasiva Rao said, adding that in the better interest of poor, the Centre should procure grains and continue the public distribution system.

He also charged that the institution of Governors was turning into a danger for democracy. To discuss the adverse effects, a seminar would be organised shortly, he said.

Finding fault with the comments made by a BJP leader on Telangana armed struggle leaders Ilamma and Doddi Komaraiah, he demanded the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to tender apologies.