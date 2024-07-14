Telangana Govt ignores mass protests: No postponement of DSC, says Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the DSC examinations would be conducted from July 18 to August 5 as declared earlier.

Hyderabad: Ruling out any possibility of the District Selection Committee (DSC) test being postponed as was being demanded by unemployed youth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said the DSC examinations would be conducted from July 18 to August 5 as declared earlier.

Soon after coming to power, the Congress government had rescheduled and issued a notification for 11,000 posts. Accordingly, 2.79 lakh candidates had applied and already 2.05 lakh candidates had downloaded the hall tickets, he said at a press conference here.

“We have set up a grievance cell, which will be available for 24 hours a day to address any problems. We want the unemployed youth to prepare well for the exam and emerge successful to teach the poor students in government schools,” Bhatti Vikramarka said, adding that after thorough assessment, another 5000 to 6000 vacancies were identified, in addition to the 11,000 posts notified already.

“We will issue another DSC notification very soon for filling up 5000 vacancies and more. Unemployed youth need not worry, the Congress government will be issuing DSC notification regularly,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Alleging that the previous government had neglected the welfare of unemployed youth, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress government successfully conducted the Group I prelims examination.

As many as 31,382 candidates were selected for the group I mains, he said, adding that the mains schedule was released and likewise the schedule for Group II examination was also released.

Claiming that the within three months after coming to power, the Congress governmet had issued appointment letters to 30,000 candidates, Bhatti Vikramarka said recruitment of 13,321 candidates was in the last stage of completion.

The exercise includes filling up Gurukul PET, Assistant Engineers, Divisional Accounts Officer, Junior Lecturers and other posts, he said, adding that the process to announce a job calendar would be expedited.