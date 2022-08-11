Freedom Park inaugurated in Hanamkonda

Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar inaugurates freedom park in Balasamudram in Hanamkonda on Thursday

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has urged people to participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of 75 years of Indian independence. “ The State government is conducting several programmes marking the diamond jubilee celebrations from August 8 to 22,” he said after inaugurating the Freedom Park developed in the 30th ward (Balasamudram) in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

The park was developed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). After inaugurating the park, the MLA also planted a sapling at the park. A freedom run has also been held in the city as a part of the celebrations. District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police commissioner Tarun Joshi, KUDA chairman Sunderraj Yadav, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and GWMC commissioner Pravinya have participated in the run.

Later, MLA Vinay Bhaskar along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya has distributed the national flags free to the owners of the houses and urged them to hoist the flag following the flag code in their houses. Chief Horticulture Officer Srinivas Rao, former Professor Kurapati Venkatanarayana and others were present at the programme.

Meanwhile, East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi, Mayor Sudharani and others have participated in the freedom run held from Warangal railway station to the stadium at ‘O’ city in Warangal on Thursday. The winners of the run have been given the medals and participation certificates after the run.