Craft your own quilt this winter

By Mitu David Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind quilt, several boutiques across Hyderabad offer custom-made options. Here, you can choose the fabric, design, and size, allowing you to create a quilt that perfectly matches your preferences and requirements.

As winter approaches, Hyderabad’s quilt market offers a diverse array of options to suit every taste and budget. Whether you’re drawn to the traditional craftsmanship of Kantha quilts or the opulence of Pashmina, there’s something for everyone. So, embrace the season with a beautiful quilt that not only keeps you warm but also adds a touch of Hyderabad’s cultural richness to your home. Happy quilting!

Quilts, a timeless form of textile art, come in a variety of styles, each with its own unique characteristics and cultural significance. Traditional quilts often feature intricate hand-sewn patterns, like the renowned Log Cabin or the delicate Dresden Plate designs.

These quilts harken back to a rich history of craftsmanship passed down through generations. Contemporary quilts, on the other hand, embrace innovative techniques and materials, showcasing a fusion of modern aesthetics with traditional quilting skills.

Art quilts take the form to a new level, often blurring the lines between quilting and fine art, with their emphasis on creativity, expression, and unique visual storytelling.

Beyond these, there are regional specialties such as the vibrant and intricate Kantha quilts from Bengal, the luxurious Pashmina quilts from Kashmir, and the culturally significant Patola silk quilts from Gujarat. Each type of quilt carries its own narrative, reflecting the diverse cultural and artistic landscapes from which they emerge.