Creche for children of women employees opened in Rajanna-Sircilla IDOC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Creche developed in Rajanna-Sircilla IDOC.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A creche for children of women employees has been opened in the Integrated District Offices Complex here.

Based on IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s instructions, district collector Anurag Jayanthi with the support of the district welfare department developed the crèche with modern facilities. Drinking water, cool and hot water, toilets, playing instruments, sleeping facilities, food storage facility, toys and outdoor playing facilities, swings, smart TV and a baby feeding centre among other facilities are available at the creche.

District welfare officer Laxmirajam will maintain the centre which will be inaugurated soon.