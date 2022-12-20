Hyderabad CP CV Anand launches new online system for issue of licenses

CV Anand launched a new online system aimed at ensuring faster approval of entertainment and amusement licenses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

(Photo: twitter/hydcitypolice)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand on Tuesday launched a new online system aimed at ensuring faster approval of entertainment and amusement licenses.

“The new online system is in line with the State government’s EODB policy and offers accountability, transparency, ease in data retrieval and a faster approval process. New licenses will be issued within 30 days and renewal applications within 15 days,” Anand said at the launch program.

He exuded confidence that the new system will curb public nuisance, traffic obstructions and other related complaints. Those intending to apply for the license can visit the Hyderabad police website and enter the details in the application form and upload along with the required documents. “On enquiry the license will be sent to the applicant through e-mail,” he added.

He also re-launched the redesigned website of the Hyderabad City Police at the program.