Credit of realising Kumram Bheem’s dream goes to KCR: Indrakaran

As many as 1.52 lakh tribals will get the titles for 4.51 lakh acres of forest land across Telangana, said Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy distributing podu land pattas to eligible tribals in Sarangapur mandal centre on Thursday.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the credit of realizing the long pending dream of tribal legend Kumram Bheem, who had fought for rights of tribals over land, forest and water, goes to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was speaking after distributing podu land pattas to eligible tribals in Mamada and Sarangapur mandal centres on Thursday.

Reddy said that Rao had resolved the long pending podu land issue by issuing land titles to tribals. As many as 1.52 lakh tribals will get the titles for 4.51 lakh acres of forest land across Telangana. A total of 37,000 tribals will be provided with pattas in erstwhile Adilabad district alone.

The minister informed that the holders of the titles were eligible to get benefits of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes as well. They will be able to receive Rs 5,000 under the initiative for every six months. He urged the tribals not to decimate forests in future and to extend cooperation to protect the forest cover.

Reddy opined that conversion of Thandas or tribal hamlets into gram panchayats and allocation of funds to develop the habitations was possible only to the Chief Minister. He stated that the government was giving paramount importance for the welfare of tribals. He cited that Rs 53,000 crore was being spent for the welfare of tribals post formation of Telangana.

Later, the minister wielded a plough and tilled a podu land as requested by locals of Ravindra Naik Thanda.

Collector K Varun Reddy and local BRS leaders were present.