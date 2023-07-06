KCR made Kumram Bheem’s dream come true, says KTR

The dream of legendary tribal leader Kumram Bheem of 'Jal, Jangal, Jameen' (water, jungle, land) for tribals was fulfilled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar distributing podu land ownership pattas to tribals in Sircilla on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said it was not just the slogan of the Statehood agitation- ‘Nidhulu, Neelu, Niyamakalu’ (funds, water, employment), that had been achieved after formation of Telangana. The dream of legendary tribal leader Kumram Bheem of ‘Jal, Jangal, Jameen’ (water, jungle, land) for tribals too was fulfilled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister had put an end to decades of struggle and misery for tribals by providing them with ownership rights on podu lands, he said after distributing podu land pattas to beneficiaries at Sircilla on Thursday. As many as 1,614 tribals were provided ownership rights on 2,228 acres of podu land.

In the memory of the legendary adivasi leader, a separate district itself, Kumram Bheem Asifabad was formed, while his slogan of ‘Jal’ was fulfilled through construction of irrigation projects and supply of safe drinking water to each and every house in tribal habitations under Mission Bhagiratha, he said.

The long standing dream of tribals, ‘Mava Nate Mava Raj’(my village, my rule) had also become a reality with the conversion of 3,416 thandas into gram panchayats. ST reservation was enhanced to 10 percent from 6 percent to provide more opportunity to the community in education and employment, he said.

In order to fulfill ‘Jameen’ part of the slogan, the State government had launched the podu land distribution programme as well, with tribals being provided land ownership rights to such a large extent of land for the first time in the country, he added.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.