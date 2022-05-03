Cricket betting gang held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Ramgopalpet police busted a cricket betting gang and arrested five persons at Sindhi Colony on Monday night. They seized Rs.15.6 lakh and other material.

The arrested persons were B.Bhupal Yadav (43), Nikhil Gupta (36), Praveen Sarna (45), Yash Kumar Arora (20) and Amit Niranjan Doshi (48), the main bookie at a casino in Goa and a resident of Sindhi Colony.

According to the police, Doshi was involved in operating online cricket betting throughout India, with the help of employees, agents and punters.

“He hired people on a commission basis to organize online cricket betting clandestinely. He has been running cricket betting since four years with the help of other suspects,” said an official.’

