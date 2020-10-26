Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad, three held

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Monday caught three persons who were organising cricket betting and seized Rs 14,310 and seven mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Ashish Singh, Parmesh Singh and Vijay Singh, all residents of Mangalhat. who were organising online betting at Bada Bungalow in Mangalhat. The three were handed over to the Mangalhat police for further action. One suspect, Vishnu Singh, is absconding.

