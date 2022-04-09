Cricket betting racket busted in Rachakonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:56 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police busted a cricket betting racket at Vanasthalipuram and nabbed five persons on Saturday.

The police seized around Rs.15 lakh and issued orders to freeze around eight bank accounts.

According to sources, the persons were operating the racket in the two Telugu States. The bank accounts were opened in the name of private firms to avoid suspicion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .