Cricketing legend Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni launch audio and trailer of ‘LGM’

The film, which is a fun-filled family entertainer, features actors Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Nadiya in the lead and has been directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also scored the music of the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: The audio and trailer of LGM (‘Let’s Get Married’), produced by ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni on behalf of their production house Dhoni Entertainment, was launched in great style and fanfare at the Leela Palace in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhoni said, “It is a very clean entertainer. I can watch it with my daughter. The movie is an equation between three people: mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, and how the son is sandwiched between the two. Overall, the cast has done a fantastic job. The strength comes from the team. I am very proud of the way they have handled this project. Have a good time in the theatres watching it.”

Sakshi Dhoni, the mind behind the film, said, “A lot of people around us have come across these kinds of situations in life. So we thought, why not make it into a movie. And we spoke to Ramesh and that was how it began. We chose to make this film in Tamil because of him (pointing to Dhoni). Apparently, we wanted to do it in Tamil because this was our first movie.”

Speaking on the occasion, director Ramesh Thamilmani said, “Firstly, I want to thank Dhoni sir and Sakshi madam for this opportunity. There was no pressure or tension while working on this project. The concept for this film came from Sakshi madam and we had a lot of discussions on how we would make it. ‘LGM’ is a jolly film. Thanks to a very good team, it was very easy for me to make this film.”

Actor Nadiya said, “When I first got a call from Dhoni Entertainment, I thought it was a call for the women’s premier league, or a prank. I come from a family that has played a lot of cricket from my husband’s side. Thank you Dhoni sir for being an inspiration to so many people. ‘LGM’ is a fun film which has given a positive spin to all relationships. Director Ramesh Thamilmani is extremely talented. It is a very unique concept from Sakshi. Thank you for it.”

Hero Harish Kalyan said, “Firstly, I want to thank Dhoni sir for giving us such a memorable IPL season this year. About the film, Sakshi ma’am’s concept is very nice and will connect to all audiences. It talks about a universal problem. I have got a brother through this film, and that is director Ramesh Thamilmani. I feel privileged to have acted with Nadiya ma’am in this film. Ivana is a very talented actor and it was a pleasure working with her.”

Actor Ivana said, “It is only because Dhoni sir chose to make this film in Tamil that we got this opportunity. This team is very big and I am lucky enough to be a part of it. Director Thamilmani was captain cool. I was surprised that a director could be so patient. I feel very proud to have been a part of this project.”

Producer Vikas Hasija said, “I am very happy to be associated with this project. I am thankful to Dhoni sir and Sakshi ma’am for having faith in me for and entrusting me with this huge responsibility.”